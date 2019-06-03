(WFSB) - It may be a loaded question, but one website thinks it knows Connecticut's favorite beer.
A survey from AskMen.com said Stella Artois is the Constitution State's preferred brew.
Budweiser is king when it comes to the country as a whole. It took top honors with 18.4 percent of the vote.
Coors Light was second in the U.S. at 13.7 percent.
Corona was third at 11.8 percent.
AskMen.com's editors said they surveyed 1,000 men in the U.S. to tally the list.
Support your local breweries!!!!
