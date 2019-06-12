WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Target said it is planning to hire 100 employees for its new location in West Hartford.
The company announced on Wednesday that it's starting to hire the team members for the Bishops Corner store.
“We are building a talented team of nearly 100 new team members who will help us deliver a helpful shopping experience to the residents of West Hartford and neighboring areas," said Sarah Woodcock, store director, Target. "At Target, we value the people who help us serve the local community, and we look forward to growing our team while providing them meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills for their careers."
Interested candidates can apply on Target's website here.
A couple of job fairs are also planned, according to the company.
They are happening June 15 and 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Corporate Drive in Windsor. They start at 10 a.m. and run until 6:30 p.m. on both days.
Store leaders said they will conduct interviews with applicants and discuss Target's culture.
Target said it also offers various education benefits, including tuition and GED reimbursement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.