(WFSB) - Target is recalling tens of thousands of unicorn boots because they've been deemed a choking hazard.
The recall involves 33,600 "Cat & Jack Unicorn 'Chiara' Boots," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The unicorn's horn can detach.
No injuries were reported.
Target issued the recall on Tuesday.
The boots range in size from 5 to 13 and include size 1.
The CPSC described the boots as being white with silver shimmer, having a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes.
The model numbers can be found on the inside tag of the boot and begin with "TARGET0930156..."
|Item Number
|Product Name
|093-01-5653
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5
|093-01-5654
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6
|093-01-5655
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7
|093-01-5656
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8
|093-01-5657
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9
|093-01-5658
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10
|093-01-5659
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11
|093-01-5660
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12
|093-01-5661
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13
|093-01-5662
|Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1
The CPSC recommended immediately taking the boots back to Target for a full refund.
More information can be found on the CPSC website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.