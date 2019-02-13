Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots

Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots were recalled by Target.

 Target/CPSC

(WFSB) - Target is recalling tens of thousands of unicorn boots because they've been deemed a choking hazard.

The recall involves 33,600 "Cat & Jack Unicorn 'Chiara' Boots," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The unicorn's horn can detach.

No injuries were reported.

Target issued the recall on Tuesday.

The boots range in size from 5 to 13 and include size 1.

The CPSC described the boots as being white with silver shimmer, having a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes.

The model numbers can be found on the inside tag of the boot and begin with "TARGET0930156..."

Item Number Product Name 
 093-01-5653 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5
 093-01-5654 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6
 093-01-5655 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7
 093-01-5656 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8
 093-01-5657 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9
 093-01-5658 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10
 093-01-5659 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11
 093-01-5660 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12
 093-01-5661 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13
 093-01-5662 Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1

The CPSC recommended immediately taking the boots back to Target for a full refund.

More information can be found on the CPSC website here.

