(WFSB) - Target is recalling some USB charging cables.
It said the "heyday" 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cable poses a shock and fire hazard.
"The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards," according to a post on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
Roughly 90,000 units are affected.
Target said it received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Of those, two reports included finger burns.
The cables sold at stores nationwide and online from June 2018 through Jan 2019 for about $15.
The model number "080 08 8261" is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.
They were manufactured by Chug Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
The CPSC recommended bringing the cables back for a refund.
Target officially initiated the recall on Wednesday.
More information can be found on the CPSC's website here.
