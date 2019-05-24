(WFSB) -- Shopping at Target will soon be a little more convenient.
The retailer announced it is adding drive-up service to most of its stores by the end of the year.
Customers will make a purchase through the Target app, which notifies the store.
The store then notifies the customer when the order is ready, and then the customer can drive right up to the store to pick up their order.
For more information on the service, click here.
