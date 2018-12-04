WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Target is coming to Bishop's Corner in West Hartford.
The big box store announced on Tuesday that it plans to open its first "small-format" store the state.
It's projected to open in 2019.
The location will be Target's seventh store in the Hartford area and 21st in the state overall.
“As we continue to reach more guests across the country, we’re excited to open our first small-format store in Connecticut to provide a convenient, one-stop shopping experience for families and residents of West Hartford and surrounding towns,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target.
The smaller stores are designed to fit into urban areas and near college campuses where a full-size store may not fit.
Target said it will hire about 75 employees for the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.