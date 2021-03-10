(WFSB) -- Target is starting to offer COVID-19 shots at more than 600 stores across the country.
The vaccine will be available at more than 600 CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores across 17 states.
The retailer says fitting rooms will be used for vaccinations.
Appointments can be booked through CVS.
At this time, it is unclear which Target locations in Connecticut are participating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.