TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- In Litchfield County, those who work to prevent opioid overdoses are up against a major fight.
The Opiate Task Force there is noticing an increase in overdoses, one they've been tracking steadily throughout the month of October and into November.
The most recent spike was this past Tuesday.
In the middle of Torrington at Coe Memorial Park, there's a statue commemorating different battles in the civil war.
But the park itself is one of the front lines of a different battle… The fight against opioids.
“A central place that a lot of the folks that we serve tend to meet,” said Lauren Pristo, network coordinator for the Litchfield Opiate Task Force.
The task force stops at the park once per week, offering Narcan and addiction care. It’s a task that has gotten more critical in recent weeks.
“We had 30 overdoses in 31 days,” Pristo said.
The problem isn't just limited to here in Torrington. The Litchfield County Opiate Task Force tracks overdoses throughout all of northwestern Connecticut.
They define an overdose spike as more than three in a 24 hour period
“It is truly county-wide,” she said.
The task force recorded a new spike pretty much every week in October, but not every overdose results in a death.
Pristo said believing that it's just a "bad batch" here or there, is like outdated intel in an ever-changing war.
“Now fentanyl's in like more than 95% of the heroin. Fentanyl has kind of now taken over a lot of the other opiates. So everything's a bad batch,” Pristo said.
“We began the group in July of this year. It's grown steadily sadly,” said Stephen Drew, facilitator of Opioid Death Grief Support Group.
Drew views the fight from a different vantage point.
His son died by suicide after struggling with an addiction.
He runs a support group for parents who have lost a child under addiction-related circumstances.
“Spikes come and go. It’s the addiction that breaks my heart,” he said.
He added that he doesn't always follow when there's a spike in Litchfield County.
But he can’t ignore the obituaries, the signs that a personal battle has ended too soon.
“Every time I see a person who seems to be dying out of time if you will, I sometimes wonder if we won't be getting a call from their family,” he said.
The Finding Meaning support group for parents who have lost a child to addiction-related circumstances can be reached by contacting stephendrew456@gmail.com and dslater17@optonline.net.
The Litchfield County Opiate Task Force's Addiction Resource Line can be reached at 860-256-8111. LCOTF Network Coordinator Lauren Pristo can be reached at lauren.pristo@mccallcenterct.org.
