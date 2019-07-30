NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – After a toxic chemical leak from Bradley International Airport into the Farmington River in June, the issue is bringing attention to PFAS chemicals.
Governor Ned Lamont assigned a task force to minimize the exposure since it’s found in items people use daily.
The task force met on Tuesday to discuss the chemicals.
PFAS was developed by accident in the 1940s, but it stuck around. It’s mainly used by firefighters to put out certain fires, but it’s in products people use daily.
Those products include fabric softener, some detergents, stain resistant carpet cleaners, non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing and some food packaging products.
There are major health risks from the product, which includes cancer.
The toxic spill from Bradley looked more like a bubble bath on a roadway. The white foam, also known as firefighting foam, or PFAS, leaked from a private hanger at the airport and came up the sewer line.
Officials said 50,000 gallons leaked into the Farmington River in Windsor.
“A small group of us came together when we noticed the foam on the river, and that it was bubbling up from manholes that something has gone wrong,” said Eric Weimer.
The public weighed in as a task force came together.
The task force is made up of a handful of state officials, including Airport Authority’s Kevin Dillon, who mentioned what’s being done now.
“We’ve gotten a waiver from the state to close the drains in the hangers to avoid any PFAS from getting into sanitary and storm systems. Only temporary measure, we have the waiver for 90 days,” Dillon said.
The task force is hoping to find something for environmentally friendly, as they’re required by the FAA to have that foam on hand.
PFAS has been found in public drinking water as well.
The task force is expected to find ways to minimize the public’s exposure and minimize releases into the environment.
“As we learn more about these compounds and what they do to the humans in our environment, we need to figure out how to minimize releases going forward,” said Betsey Wingfield, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The task force has a deadline to complete an action plan. They need to give the plan to Lamont on October 1, and it’s something the plan to enact as soon as possible.
A few more meetings will be held in the next few months. One is a webinar that the public can be part of.
The webinar will take place on August 7 from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. and can be found here.
