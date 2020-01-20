HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s another week of dining deals, this time in the city of Hartford.
Starting Monday and running through Feb. 2 is the annual Taste of Hartford.
Dozens of city restaurants are offering special menus at a discounted price.
Most of the menu options are a multi-course meal for $20.20.
To see the full list of restaurants and menus, click here.
