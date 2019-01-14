MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Head to Middlesex County this week if you’re looking for top notch food at bargain prices.
It’s the 4th annual Taste of Middlesex County, and two dozen restaurants are participating.
The Taste of Middlesex County was created as a way for restaurants to attract new customers and thank their regulars.
However, it's really grown into a celebration of great food and incredible prices.
“It's just a great way for us to give back to the community,” said Elisa Bramato, who owns Esca Restaurant & Wine Bar.
Her restaurant has participated in the event since it started, and she said it’s a win-win for everyone.
“For those guests who normally dine out, it's a great way for them to come out and experience Esca and what we have to offer for a great price. And for those customers who do frequent the restaurant often, it's a great way to say thank you to them,” Bramato said.
Just down the street from Esca, the owners of Amici Italian Grill are fired up too.
John Vrakas says the Taste of Middlesex County is perfectly timed for the restaurants and the customers.
“It's a great week, a lot of people participate,” he said. “Right after the holidays, people are looking for something a little more affordable. It's a win win for everybody.”
All of the participating restaurants will offer two three-course fixed price menus, one for $20.19 and another for $30.19.
The week runs through Sunday Jan. 20.
For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.
