NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Tattoo parlors are one of the many businesses that reopend during Phase 2 on Wednesday.
Many aren’t taking walk-ins and even if they wanted to, they couldn’t because both are backed up with appointments for months.
When it comes to sanitary measures, Jim Adams, an artist at Nautilus Tattoo says you might not find a cleaner place than a tattoo shop.
“A lot of the stuff that we are required by law by the governor, we’ve already been doing for the last 30 to 40 years,” Adams said.
At Nautilus Tattoo on the Berlin Turnpike, there are some changes during the pandemic. There is Plexiglass up front and there’s a new policy that doesn’t allow guests or walk-ins.
“Really not a lot has changed for our industry because we are under the microscopes so much already because of dealing with blood borne pathogens, stuff like that,” Adams said.
On the first day of Phase 2, Adams was busy and will stay that way for at least the next four months.
“People are chomping at the bit. Especially since people have been hanging out their houses for the last three months anyway, especially with tax returns coming in, the stimulus checks coming in, people have money to burn,” Adams said.
It seems that for every business success story, some are still struggling to get by.
“It his us pretty hard,” said Hector Rivera, Ko Lab Tattoo owner.
The three months that Ko Lab Tattoo was locked down took its toll on Rivera. He had his grand opening in January and says he didn’t qualify for any of the state or federal government issued loans.
“There was no really IRS withholdings, no reports of income being such a fresh company, I guess I just didn’t qualify,” Rivera said.
Rivera is reopening on Thursday and he’s three months late on rent, so he’s trying to make up for lost time.
“I’m actually booked all the way until July. The demand never died out, even from staying at home and respecting the quarantine, my Facebook would be off the chain with people asking do you mind coming to my home,” Rivera said.
Rivera is confident that since the demand is there, his business will survive, but he says if the lockdown lasted another month, it would have been even worse than it is now.
