MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Taxes are going down in the city of Middletown.
For the second year in a row, taxpayers are getting a break and not seeing any increases.
City officials said there are a variety of things that have helped make this possible, like restructuring grant money that Middletown receives and funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The mill rate will be slightly lowered, which means homeowners will see about a $50 to $100 savings on their tax bill.
In Middletown, they are calling it an example to the state and to the nation; lowering taxes to help residents and business owners get a little bit of relief after what has been a very economically challenging year during the pandemic.
“We are pretty proud of it and we are excited. At the beginning of the budget process it looked like we were going to go up ever so slightly. We had gone down slightly the previous year, but after the state budget came together and after we were able to crunch all the numbers with the federal money coming in and increase some of our own collections revenue we were able to get a slight decrease again,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.
What makes this even more impressive is that funding to education was increased. Class sizes didn’t go up. Some jobs were even added and there were no layoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.