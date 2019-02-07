WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Taxpayers need to be on the lookout this tax season for scammers trying to steal refunds.
Local financial professional Roger Cowen from Cowen Tax Advisory Group has some helpful ways to protect your identity and refund.
First, file early.
If your return is already on file, the scammers will have a much harder time filing a fake return in your name.
Next, watch for red flags.
The IRS will not email, call, text or contact anyone on social media. You will only get a letter in the mail.
Finally, safety first.
If you are e-filing your taxes, make sure you have a security software with firewall and anti-virus protections.
Do not use public wi-fi.
"Last year, the IRS reported that they stopped more than 600,000 tax identity theft. They did not publish how many cases of tax identity theft were successful. So, the problem is big,” Cowen said.
After you finish your taxes this year, take a moment to protect yourself for next year.
Adjusting your withholding's to have just enough taken out of your paycheck so your refund is as close to zero as possible.
This protects your money from a tax scam and puts more money in your pocket year-round.
