BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - Fans will be allowed to watch basketball and hockey at the TD Garden in Boston next month.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the opening of the arena on Thursday.
The TD Garden released a statement:
On behalf of TD Garden, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics, we want to thank the Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito administration and city officials for working with us on a comprehensive plan to safely and gradually reopen TD Garden to fans.
The health and safety of our guests is parament. We cannot wait to welcome back our passionate fans beginning on March 22, 2021 at 12 percent capacity.
The TD Garden created a "Play It Safe" program to help patrons follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
The program includes mandatory masks, mobile tickets, physical distancing inside and at the exits, new entry gates, a no bags policy, and new touch-free amenities.
More information on the plan can be found on the TD Garden site here.
