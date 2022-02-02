NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An altercation between a teacher and a student at a magnet school in New Haven led to the teacher being charged.
Police said they charged 49-year-old Jennifer Wells-Jackson with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.
The incident happened at the King Robinson Magnet School on Fournier Street on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m.
Officers said the call came in as a reported assault.
They said they learned that the altercation involved Wells-Jackson and the 12-year-old student.
Wells-Jackson was accused of pulling the student by the hair.
The student did not report any serious injuries and declined medical attention.
Wells-Jackson was taken to police headquarters.
She was held on a $20,000 bond.
