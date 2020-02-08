KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A teacher from Rhode Island was arrested for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl at a campground in Killingly, police said.
Nicholas Oliveira, 29, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, was arrested by State Police on Saturday.
Officials say troopers were called to a complaint of a sexual assault on July 10, 2019 in Killingly.
Police say the mother of the victim reported that her nine-year-old daughter said Oliveira had touched her chest and "inappropriate parts" while camping at the Hideaway Cove Campground in Killingly on July 21, 2018.
The victim called Oliveira her "uncle" who was actually just a family friend.
Police say Oliveira turned himself in to the Troop D barracks in Danielson Saturday morning after an arrest warrant was issued.
The warrant says Oliveira is a special education teacher at Ashton School in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Oliveira was charged with sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury to a minor/sexual contact, and risk of injury to a minor.
Oliveira posted a court set $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson court on February 18.
