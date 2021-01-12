HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Board of Education Union Coalition sent a letter to the governor to create uniform policy for managing COVID-19 quarantines in schools.
On Tuesday, the letter was sent to Governor Ned Lamont outlining the need for the uniform policy regarding how school districts should handle quarantines and leaves in all public schools.
Coalition leaders say that there are too many school districts that are not following procedures established by health experts for responding to COVID-19 exposures.
The letter also said districts are disregarding State Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona’s recommendation to accommodate educators’ requests to work remotely due to health conditions, quarantines, or the need to care for children at home.
The coalition is asking for a consistent policy for all public schools in the state regarding quarantine and leave when there is COVID-19 in schools.
The letter also says that many districts are following advice from legal counsel, which is denying educators and staff the opportunity to work remotely and informing those who must quarantine that they are not eligible for paid leave.
“This reckless advice ignores the guidance from public health experts and puts the entire state in jeopardy," said CEA President Jeff Leake. “The governor must move quickly to reject these negligent practices by mandating that school districts take a responsible and not punitive approach to handling quarantines and leaves that do not put public health at risk. Right now, too many educators and staff are being forced to choose between their jobs and their health and are being given the unacceptable option of either teaching in person or taking unpaid leave.”
The coalition is also calling for the public health provisions of previous COVID-19 orders to continue through the end of the school year.
The coalition represents over 60,000 public school employees.
To read the full letter sent to Lamont, click here.
