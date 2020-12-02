CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is facing a substitute teacher shortage because of the pandemic.
Leaders have asked people to step up and volunteer to help keep children in classrooms.
One school district tapped into a unique resource: Its recent graduates.
Cheshire's superintendent started reaching out to recent grads last Wednesday.
By Monday, the district had 35 applications.
"I graduated last year, so I understand how crazy it was when we made the transition to remote learning, and I can't even imagine the amount of stress it has put on teachers," said Isabel Orozco, an alum.
Now, Orozco is hoping to take that load off of her former teachers in the Cheshire Public Schools district.
The freshman at Wellesley College said she will be volunteering at a Cheshire public school.
She'll step in as a substitute or a supervisor when an educator is remotely teaching.
"I feel that it is important to support our teachers as much as we can," explained Orozco.
The state asked all districts to follow Cheshire's example and ask recent graduates and people in the community to volunteer in the classroom, as the pandemic makes it harder for teachers to get to the classroom.
"I can't tell you the difference it makes in a child’s life to have an adult that is especially assigned to them, to be with them," said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director for the CT Association of Public School Superintendents.
As of Tuesday, Cheshire Public Schools had 55 teachers in quarantine due to close contact with COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Solan said there may be a point where they may not have enough staff to hold school in person, so he wanted to reach out to his own community.
"The opportunity for mentorship and support is not lost on us. These are student leaders in our community," Dr. Solan said.
All grads will be screened and go through training before stepping into the classroom.
"To be able to give back to a community that has given me so much, I knew that this is an opportunity I had to do that," recent graduate Jack Raba added.
Anyone looking to volunteer at a school in their community, can click or tap here to learn more.
