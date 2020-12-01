(WFSB) - The state is facing a substitute teacher shortage, because of the pandemic.
Leaders are asking people to step up and volunteer to help keep children in the classroom.
One school district is tapping into a unique resource: their recent graduates.
Cheshire's superintendent started reaching out to recent graduates last Wednesday.
By Monday, they had thirty-five applications.
"I graduated last year, so I understand how crazy it was when we made the transition to remote learning, and I can't even imagine the amount of stress it has put on teachers," alum Isabel Orozco tells us.
Now, Isabel is hoping to take that load off of her former teachers in the Cheshire School District.
The freshman at Wellesley College will be volunteering at a Cheshire Public School.
She'll be stepping in as a substitute or a supervisor when an educator is teaching remotely.
"I feel that it is important to support our teachers as much as we can," explained Orozco.
The state is asking all districts to follow Cheshire's example, asking recent graduates and people in the community to volunteer in the classroom, as the pandemic makes it harder for teachers to get to the classroom.
"I can't tell you the difference it makes in a child’s life to have an adult that is especially assigned to them, to be with them," Fran Rabinowitz, executive director for the CT Association of Public School Superintendents, stated.
Cheshire Public Schools currently have fifty-five teachers in quarantine due to close contact.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Solan says there may be a point where they may not have enough staff to hold school in person, so he wanted to reach out to his own community.
"The opportunity for mentorship and support is not lost on us. These are student leaders in our community," said Dr. Solan.
All grads will be screened and go through training before stepping into the classroom.
"To be able to give back to a community that has given me so much, I knew that this is an opportunity I had to do that," recent graduate Jack Raba added.
If you'd like to volunteer at a school in your community, you can click or tap here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.