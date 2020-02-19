WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB)- In an exclusive week-long series, Channel 3 has been showing an in-depth look into Connecticut classrooms.
Channel 3 teamed up with two teacher unions in the state, the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut and Connecticut Education Association (CEA), to get their take on a variety of issues plaguing our public schools.
The survey was sent to Connecticut’s 50,000 public school teachers, with close to 1,500 teachers responding.
On Tuesday, Channel 3 talked about the overabundance of standardized testing.
Now, we’re looking at the impact the testing could have on vocational training and why teachers believe it’s hurting some important trades.
Plumbers and electricians are just two of careers that are very much needed in our society, but for some students, if it’s not being offered in their high schools, they might not think it’s a career option for them.
Apprentice Ty MacBurnie is in his last year at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training School in Meriden. He has known since high school he wanted to go into the trades.
“I wasn’t good with the books, but something like this is for me. It might not be for everyone, but people like me it’s a good way to go,” MacBurnie said.
Training coordinator at the Local 777 Apprenticeship School, Vinnie Valente says they currently have more than 230 apprentices enrolled, which is a higher number now than in years past.
“Vocational training has been forgotten for a whole and I think a lot of people are waking up to the fact that a lot of these trades are necessary,” Valente said.
Some public school educators feel the trades, like plumbing, carpentry, and electrical work could be in jeopardy due to all the federal mandated standardized testing in high schools.
“I think we are short on tradesmen, really good tradesmen. And this emphasis on this testing is making everyone child feel like if they don’t go to college, they’re a failure when there are other options,” said Jan Hochadel, President of AFT CT.
In the survey sent to teachers, Channel 3 asked, “Do school curriculums focus too much on college prep versus preparing students for careers in the trades?”
Of those who answered, 63 percent of teachers say yes.
Manchester High School math teacher, Kate Dias is one of them.
“If a kid feels academics is already challenging anyway, these tests just hammer home, this isn’t for you. But if we aren’t offering another alternative then we are saying, ‘school isn’t for you.’ So, we as educators have to figure out ok, we have to make space for these other things,” Dias said.
Manchester High School recognizes the interest and is working to acknowledge those students who want to work in the trade’s world.
“We have kids who are very skilled and eligible to go out in the work force in trades, manufacturing, there’s all sorts of programs. We are dipping our toe in that right now trying out how to explore that and expand those offerings for students, but at the end of the day, we’ve spent years prioritizing everyone should go to college. If this is all we are talking, if college is all we are talking about then we are diminishing the value of these other opportunities,” Dias said.
Teacher union leaders say since 2008, school districts have cut back on those programs in many of the high schools.
“Those opportunities for students to begin to explore that, they may not choose that, but at least they’ll have an idea of other possibilities instead of going to college,” said Jeff Leake, CEA President.
“I think folks are missing the days when there were shop and economics and the types of things that gave people some basic but important skills outside of reading, writing, and arithmetic, so folks understand those are important as well,” said Don Williams, CEA Executive Director.
Not everyone wants to go to college, but they should know there are other career options for them.
“There needs to be a higher awareness that it’s not just always college, college, college, College is great. We combine college study with the study here, but what’s practical… real skills for life. We make an investment here that the person who graduates lands in the middle class,” Valente said.
On Thursday night, Channel 3 looks into how healthy are your children’s schools? Channel 3 is digging deeper as classrooms are found filled with mold, dust, and chemicals that are invisible to the eye.
