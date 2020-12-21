SOUTH WINDSOR (WFSB) - Holiday break is just around the corner, and teachers are pushing their schools to take a pause on in-person learning.
A survey by the state’s two largest teachers unions and Eyewitness News found most teachers want remote learning for at least a week after the break.
Teachers say in this survey that it’s difficult getting students to wear masks and stay socially distanced, especially younger kids.
While governor Ned Lamont will say data shows schools are safe, teachers worry an outbreak is inevitable.
"Let’s take a couple of weeks to see where things are," CEA president Jeff Leake said.
"Teachers are making a push for remote learning when classes resume in January," David Hayes said. "They’re worried students will be exposed to COVID-19 if they travel for the holidays, leading to another surge in cases like the one we saw after Thanksgiving."
A new survey by the Connecticut Education Association and American Federation of Teachers found 87 percent of teachers want at least one week of remote learning after the holidays.
Only 3 percent said they don’t, while 6 percent say their school is already moved to fully online classes.
The survey was done in partnership with Channel 3 Eyewitness News and received 4,300 responses.
Governor Ned Lamont has been resistant to the idea, saying in-person learning has not increased students’ risk of getting covid.
A spokesman saying “Connecticut’s schools have been a success story for families, students, and teachers across our state. As a result of their diligence, abiding by the rules, and strong local leadership from boards and superintendents, tens of thousands of children were able to attend school in-person this school year."
Many teachers also say this pandemic has made their jobs more difficult, adding to their workloads and their stress.
Coming on up Eyewitness News Tuesday evening, we’ll have more on how the pandemic has affected their ability to teach
