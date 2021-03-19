MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The push continues to get educators vaccinated for COVID-19, even as Connecticut entered a new tier for its rollout.
A clinic is scheduled to happen at Maloney High School in Meriden starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll join Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati to check in with teachers and educational staff.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, Connecticut is slated to receive $1.1 billion to help schools safely reopen for in-person learning and address students’ needs. An additional $107 million was included for testing.
Connecticut opened up vaccination appointments to people ages 45 and older on Friday.
Information on how to make an appointment and where to get a vaccine can be found here.
