HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another topic covered in the exclusive teacher survey series Channel 3 has been reporting on all week was regionalization.
The 23-question survey was sent to 50,000 Connecticut public school teachers. Fourteen hundred responded about a variety of topics, including regionalization.
Connecticut has several regional school districts, and teachers were questioned if there should be more.
While some say yes, others say no. Then, there are some who say there isn’t enough information on the topic and want to learn more to make a more accurate decision.
“I know in the small district I teach in, things work pretty well the way that they are. We are surrounded by larger districts and there's a large district nearby separated by a river and I’m not sure that's the right move,” said Leigh Neumon, who is a teacher in Cromwell.
“I think there's not enough information out there right now as to what regionalization looks like. There are many different opportunities that could be utilize for regionalization but right now there is just too many unknown questions to dig deep into that's really going on,” said Kristen Record, a teacher in Stratford.
There are currently 19 regional high school districts in the state.
Right now, Ansonia's school district is looking to merge with Derby, two small school districts.
They're in the middle of a two-year study where they've hired consultants.
Mat Hough, the president of the Ansonia Teachers Union, weigh in saying “unfortunately with regionalization, there's two different ideas. There's what the politicians think is best and then there's what teachers and what the community thinks is best. Usually if you regionalize, you can add programs. You can add AP classes. You can add more musical or theater options. You can add additional sports that maybe a small community can't option.”
He also said there are some pros to regionalizing.
“Remember, as a teacher, I really want to put the focus on best for kids. Again, being able to offer additional class offerings, maybe AP courses. Additional feeder programs or music programs like a small district like Ansonia and Derby don't necessarily have. We don't have a chorus at the middle school. We don't have a band program. But combined, we can use those shared resources,” he said.
State Representative Susan Johnson has been in favor of state-mandated regionalization for quite some time.
“You'd have more focus, so some of the magnet schools say in Hartford they do STEM education. Science, technology. They have theater. You can do languages. You just don't have those kinds of opportunities in the local, smaller schools,” said Johnson, a Democrat who covers Windham.
Johnson has sponsored and co-sponsored legislation every year.
“You'll have opportunities for student that we can't just provide as just one town, one community, so there's a lot of chances,” she said.
However, some teachers say its tough on which towns should merge, and those that should be left alone.
To see the full results of the survey, click here.
