HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students won't return to school in Connecticut until mid-April because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that schools will remain closed until April 20.
Students have been having to figure out how to get their class work done digitally.
School districts have been working on ways to reinvent the way educators teach.
Through donations, the state reached a deal to get 60,000 laptops for high school students to continue learning.
But there's still a learning curve.
"This is not going to be perfect," said Donald Williams Jr., executive director, Connecticut Education Association. "People are going to be learning this as we go forward. Parents, students, and schools."
Williams said teachers have rolled up their sleeves to get creative on ways to keep students focused and engaged. They've called students up and had conferences with them.
He said that while teachers are trying their best, patience will be required from everyone.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.