NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Teachers and parents at one Newington school say the condition of the building is a disgrace and something must be done.
The issues at Anna Reynolds Elementary will be addressed at Tuesday night’s town council meeting.
However, teachers and parents spoke out ahead of the meeting on Tuesday, showcasing the issues.
Teachers and parents at Anna Reynolds Elementary in Newington said the saddest thing about pictures that document the extensive water damage at their school is that it’s such a common occurrence.
“I joke that we have a wet season here at Anna Reynolds, between the snow and the rain, we end up getting a lot of dampness and a lot of damp problems that come along with it,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, a teacher at Anna Reynolds.
She said the roof has been falling apart for a decade, and that when it rains, she puts up plastic and tries to make jokes to put students at ease.
“I still have what I call a water feature in the back of my room, where there’s a trash barrel and plastic funneling all the water down into it,” she said.
However, Rodriguez and other teachers said the problem has grown so bad the last two years that it’s impacting student’s learning and their health.
“I’ve got students with respiratory issues. I have respiratory issues. There’s been a lot of visits to the nurses office because of it for inhalers,” she added.
It’s not just teachers who are frustrated either.
Newington leaders want to survey all town buildings to make a list of what needs to be renovated.
However, Board of Education Chairman Paul Vessella said that could mean the roof won’t be fixed for two years, saying that’s unacceptable.
“It really just feels like their kicking the can down the road in terms of deferring responsively and taking care of this problem,” he said.
The topic is expected to be brought up at a town council meeting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.