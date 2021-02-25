WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Nearly one year into the pandemic teachers and school staff are getting ready to roll up their sleeves and receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he will be sharing new details on the state’s vaccine rollout in Waterbury on Thursday.
Channel 3 learned that there will be special clinics dedicated for school staff and those working in childcare settings. The state Department of Public Health added that most clinics will take place in late March.
For parents, students, and teachers, the last year has been full of stress and challenges.
“She was an honor roll student and now she's, I'm not saying she's failing, but she's not at the level that she should be,” said Jacqueline Perez, a parent from East Hartford.
With many students still struggling to adapt to remote learning, educators hope that getting vaccinated will mean more in-person class time.
Starting March 1, vaccine eligibility opens to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, staff and professional childcare providers.
It’s a move for which the state’s largest teachers union, the Connecticut Education Association, has been pushing.
“We are there to provide a positive learning environment for our students and it is doubly difficult to do that when your anxiety is always peaked,” said Meghan Hatch-Geary, English teacher, Regional School District 16.
The DPH said it will take time for there to be sufficient supply of vaccine to offer first doses to all education and childcare professionals.
A new study by the Rise Network found that only 54-percent of high school students learning fully remote were on track to graduate. That was compared with 74-percent of classmates using the hybrid method.
The study looked at 10 high schools in the state's Alliance Program for the lowest performing school districts.
“Now we’re doing wake-up calls,” explained Matt Ryan, principal, East Hartford High School. “We have more visits going out every day.”
Concerns over students falling behind are among the many reasons why the CEA has been pushing for teachers to get vaccinated soon.
For information about the state's vaccine rollout, head here.
