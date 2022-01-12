WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of public school employees, including teachers, planned to wear black on Wednesday to protest the way schools are operating amid a COVID-19 surge.

They said they don't believe they have the supplies or the staffing needed to protect themselves or their students from the virus.

"Bottom line is the kids have to be at school," said Cay Freeman, a teacher in Windsor. "And for us to do our jobs they have to be safe."

Wednesday morning, dozens of educators held a rally outside of schools in Windsor. Similar events were held at schools in other towns.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he is trying to address the situation. He issued an executive order on Tuesday that allows retired teachers to be hired back.

Current teachers called "Executive Order No. 14E" just a Band-Aid for a big problem.

They said what they really want are more masks and rapid tests. They also want the return of contact tracing.

Students have also complained about the potential risks posed by COVID.

"When they have their masks on, they think they don't have to keep it on above your nose at all times when you really do," said Marvion Swan, a 10-year-old student. "The second thing is, when people are playing, let's say tag or hide-and-seek, they like getting way too close to touch each other."

Marvion's mother, Malika, said she got about 10 messages that warned her someone was positive for COVID at the school over the past few weeks. It was a concerning situation felt across the state.

That's why teachers called for action.

"Teachers want to be reassured resources to make sure that we can mitigate the virus as much as possible, so first, we need access [to] N95 or K95 masks," said Leslie Blatteau, social studies teacher and president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers.

Masks, access to rapid and PCR tests, and the ability to go temporarily remote are the main resources teachers urged the state to give them.

According to a survey, including more than 5,500 public school employees in Connecticut, more than 60 percent of them said they don't feel they have the supplies and protocols in place to feel safe performing their job; however, towns like Windsor have handed out supplies.

Second grade teacher Jen Delskey said it's not enough.

"Each teacher only received one of these masks," Delskey noted.

Because public school employees are getting sick, staff shortages are common.

That's where Lamont's executive order came into play. It's meant to eliminate some hiring restrictions and allow schools to re-employ retired teachers.

"It's a small Band-Aid for a really, really big problem. It is a possible solution, but I don't know if that's something fix when you have 30 to 40 teachers out in one building," Delskey continued.

It's a problem with which parents said they are also dealing.

"A lot of students can’t afford masks. A lot of parents can't afford to get masks for their children. A lot of people can't afford to get tested," Malika Swan said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education gave Channel 3 a statement.

Over a million tests have been distributed specifically for schools over the past week, and the distribution at the local level is up to individual districts working with their cities and towns. To date, more than 5 million N95 masks have been distributed, with many of them committed for educators.

Eyewitness News is still waiting to hear its response to the protest that happened on Wednesday.