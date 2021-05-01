HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers marched for more school funding on Saturday, May 1, also known as May Day.
It's a day where, historically, people have demanded labor rights.
Around the noon hour, healthcare workers, teachers, among others, marched to Governor Ned Lamont's residence.
With signs and chants, these protestors filled a road to demand representation in the upcoming state budget.
"In the richest state and in the richest country in the world, we can do better for all of our citizens in Connecticut and students," Connecticut Education Association President Jeff Leake stated.
Jeff teaches in Cheshire and also leads the CEA.
He says our educational system was in need and the pandemic made it worse, so he's demanding more money in underserved parts of the state for things like social workers.
"In the the governor's original budget proposal, he was reducing the number that was going to education cross sharing. The way we fund some of our education in Connecticut, we don’t think that’s necessary," explained Leake.
Jeff was joined by several other unions and organizations that represent teachers, healthcare workers, and faith based groups.
"The tax code is the major driver of income inequality and Governor Lamont has done nothing in his budget to address that income inequality," Rev. Joshua Pawelek of the Unitarian Universalist Society says.
State representatives also joined the protest and say fair taxation is key.
"I have people that are tenants that are hurting and I have landlords that are hurting. I have small businesses that are hurting and every time there is a crisis in this country, we seem to have the political will to respond to large corporations on Wall Street," State Representative Edwin Vargas said.
"So many women have fallen out of the work force so we need to invest in programs that helps them get back into workforce and a lot has to do with childcare," State Representative Jillian Gilchrest added.
These protestors want a better distribution of the state budget and even fell to the ground to represent the people that died in the pandemic.
Protestors say those deaths could have been prevented and in terms of the budget, it is expected to be completed in June.
