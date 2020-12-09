WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - More than 14,000 people across the state have signed a petition urging state leaders to switch to remote learning.
The state's biggest teacher's unions are leading the charge, asking school districts to adopt safer practices as coronavirus numbers spike.
Teachers from across the state attended a protest in Willimantic on Wednesday afternoon.
They are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to either make Connecticut classrooms safer or shut them down.
Many of the state's largest teachers’ unions had argued even before Thanksgiving that the state should shift to only remote classes. Now they argue Connecticut schools are getting more dangerous by the day as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.
Now the educators are raising the alarm together.
"It feels like all of the safeties that were put in for us were moved around so that it is more accommodating to get everyone back in the schools," said Marisa Copley, an art teacher.
Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at Jillson Square Park in Willimantic, members of several of the state's largest teachers’ unions held a rally for all Connecticut classes to shift to full remote from now until Jan. 18 unless state leaders can follow a long list of recommended safety procedures.
Those include:
- Teacher input on contact tracing procedures.
- Statewide safety protocols.
- Stricter social distancing enforcement.
- Full classroom quarantines after a positive test.
- A statewide standard for quarantine length.
"There's crowding in our schools, which was an issue before the pandemic, but in this case, there's not room for six feet distancing," said Nicole Rizzo, a teacher.
Tuesday night at a virtual Department of Education town hall, some parents begged state leaders not to shut down in-person learning. They argued that Connecticut families are already struggling to keep their kids engaged this semester.
RELATED: Department of Education answers parents' questions about remote learning
“It seems like this year we’re being abandoned,” said Debbie Brown, a parent from Shelton. “What do I do next? What can I do?”
Education commissioner Miguel Cardona said district parents should remember that even if their children are attending virtual classes, they shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to their teacher because they aren't alone. He acknowledged that this is a difficult situation for everyone.
The Board of Education Coalition will be hold a press conference on Thursday at the Capitol to discuss the petition and school safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.