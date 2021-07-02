(WFSB) - For teachers, the concept to never stop learning is important.
The past 18 months in a pandemic forced them to teach in a way they have never had before.
Channel 3 sat down with a trio of teacher from around the state to talk about lessons learned in the pandemic.
With the school year over, but the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, Eyewitness News wanted to know how teachers coped over the past academic year, including their concerns for their students and themselves and what they expect to happen come this fall.
The three educators have a combined experience of 47 years in education.
Stephanie Wanzer teaches special ed at Cooperative Education Services in Trumbull.
Mark Jannick is a math teacher at Suffield High School.
Gianna Gurga teaches family and consumer sciences to middle schoolers in Wallingford.
Channel 3 started with a simple question: How were they doing?
"I'm relieved that the school year is over,” Gurga said. “It was a lot managing. More managing than I was use too.”
“[I’m] exhausted,” Jannick said. “Twenty years of doing this. This has been by far the hardest of my career. This year and half of my career. I think every teacher, every student, every parent is looking for summer vacation for a little bit of a break.
“I'm doing pretty good because I know everyone worked so hard for so long to make sure kids were safe,” Wanzer said. “[The] staff were safe because I was in school full time.”
Eyewitness News also wanted to ask about the students.
“They got through this together,” Jannick said. “It was a tough time. I think they are happy for this year to be over. They want to get back to reality as close as possible.”
“They are relieved,” Gurga said. “My students are really, really relieved for the school year to be over.”
It was a year of stops and starts, including in-person teaching, remote learning, and a hybrid system -- remote and in person, back and forth for some.
Sometimes learning took a backseat to just deal with the realities of life.
“It was trauma for the families,” Wanzer said. “It was trauma for the students. Some kids worried about where their next meal was going to come. Food insecurity was a huge issue for some of our families.”
“When they were home, they were traumatized,” Jannick said. “They were sitting there at home in their beds and tables were their parent next door. Or I had twins in different rooms of the house. I'm like, ‘where's your sister. She's one room over.’ And it was crazy.”
Throughout the entire pandemic, when it came to teaching, they said distractions were a constant.
“We got through the curriculum,” Jarrick said. “We took some stuff out. A lot of classes had to take stuff out like the hands-on, we didn't get to the projects. It was really tough to get through all the material I wanted to get through.”
They said it felt like learning wasn’t a priority.
“Not really no,” Gurga said. “There were times when I would do a Google Meet and I would try to start something, and I would get distracted. ‘Is that you're dog?’ Then the kids would disappear, and they all brought their pets on.”
All is not lost, however.
The teachers said students are still eager to learn.
There is going to be a learning gap for pretty much across the nation.
“And we are going to have to find ways next year to start off with a beginning unit bridge plan to make sure those gaps get filled,” Jarrick said.
They said learning is only successful if people understand fully what some students went through.
“Parents might have lost a job, so living through that and helping them live through it was the most important thing,” Wanzer said.
It was a hard period for teachers and students.
However, the three teachers Channel 3 spoke with said they each know better who they are as teacher and where they go from here.
“I learned how resilient my students are,” Gurga said. “The things we went through from March 2020 to June 11, 2021, some of my kids actually flourished.”
“I really learned there are other ways to teach,” Jarrick said. “I made videos of myself. Different learning styles helped the kids.”
“What I learned is the social and emotional needs are the greatest focus we need to have going forth for students and as well as the staff,” Wanzer said.
When school resumes in the fall the trio said everyone should be in the classroom. It’s the best way, they said, to teach and learn.
“I think the parents understand that kids need to be in class. Kids need to be there in person and kids know that too,” Jarrick said.
The students also need all the support they can get.
The teachers believed there was a mental component that impact the last year and a half.
“I think that's what everyone is recognizing,” Wanzer said. “We have to continue this fight to push to show how important that is. If you can't meet a kid where they are at and meet their mental needs and the staff, you're never going to get to the academic piece.”
The teachers said for parents and the students, the best advice is to enjoy each other and enjoy the summer, perhaps read a book, and start a journal.
However, they said a mental break from a year of schooling in a pandemic is much needed and much earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.