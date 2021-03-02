WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Teachers who teach Kindergarten through 12th grade and other school staff started getting their first doses of the vaccine on Monday.
Some school districts are enacting plans this week to get their staff vaccinated fast.
It was a big moment for Waterbury Teacher’s Association President Kevin Eagan on Monday. He got his first dose of the vaccine at Post University.
“We started talks with Dr. Ruffin back in early December and you know, she was committed as a superintendent to do the best she could to get these vaccinations and we continued that conversation, and thanks to the governor, this became a reality,” Eagan said.
Starting on Tuesday, the site at Waterbury Arts Magnet School opened a dedicated lane specifically for teachers and other school staff to ensure vaccines get to the around 4,000 people in the school district.
In total this week, there will be 500 doses administered for school workers at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School.
Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said there are close to 4,000 school workers now eligible to be vaccinated in Waterbury.
With the weekly 500 dose allocation just at that site, it would take a minimum of around eight weeks to get everyone just their first dose.
In Cheshire Public Schools, there are close to 900 people that now qualify for vaccinations.
Superintendent Jeff Solan says they will vaccinate in two batches. The first batch will get their shots on March 9. The second batch will get it on March 18.
To accommodate, those school days will be fully remote.
“We have a half day already scheduled as it worked out, so we’re going to do a half learning remote day in order to ensure all of our folks can be vaccinated and you know, again, we can make sure our school system and community that much healthier,” Solan said.
Both Egan and Solan hope there will be ample supply and no interruptions in doses.
Watertown Public Schools is working with Torrington Health to get their teachers and other school staff vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.