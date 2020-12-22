EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Teachers are struggling to engage their students, especially when the class offers in-person and remote learning at the same time.
Teachers also say they’re having to duplicate a lot of tasks or spend extra time reaching out of some of their students. All this means plenty of extra work and a lot of extra stress.
"It’s like having two shifts, that’s the best way that people describe it to me," David Hayes, a Bristol teacher said
Four months into the school year, and we’re starting to see how the pandemic is impacting teachers.
For many, hybrid models have meant a lot of extra work. Especially when they must teach in-person and remote students at the same time.
A new study by the Education Association and American Federation of Teachers found teachers most listed this as one of their biggest challenges.
But school officials say it’s one of the challenges that come with trying to make sure everyone has the learning experience they want this year.
"There is a segment of the population that — families want to be in the buildings, and we’re trying to be as accommodating as we can be," Greg Florio, Executive Director of CREC said.
Other hurdles included, difficulty engaging students, a lack of planning, no transparency around contact tracing and students changing between in-person and remote learning
"I think it’s very difficult for teachers and it’s very difficult for students to catch a rhythm,” Dan Hart, a Southington teacher said.
And this has meant an increased workload. Only one percent of teachers saying they’re work week is the same. Meanwhile more than half say they are working between five and 12 hours more per week.
"We do have people who are doing their job very differently, and i don’t think there’s anyone who we could say hasn’t had to go above and beyond," Florio said.
Teachers are also reporting increased stress, according to the survey of 4,300 teachers done in partnership with Eyewitness News.
Just 21 percent of teachers say their stress level is at a 7 or less. The most common answer was level 10.
Despite the issues, teachers say even young students are getting the hang of remote learning.
"But now these four-year-olds and five-year-olds, they know how to log on" Lisa Cardova, a CREC teacher said.
One other note from the survey — the department of education is allowing schools to have remote learning days instead of snow days. But 45 percent of teachers say this should not be a permanent change, compared to 36 percent who like the idea and 20 percent who were not sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.