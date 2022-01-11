(WFSB) - Thousands of public school employees, including teachers, will be wearing black Wednesday to protest the way schools are operating amid the COVID surge.
The governor is also trying to address the situation by issuing an executive order allowing retired teachers to be hired back.
Educators say they want more masks and rapid tests.
As for the governor's new order, it will allow schools to hire retired teachers, but current teachers say that's just a small band aid for a very big problem.
The school days after the holiday break have been everything but jolly.
10-year-old Marvion Swan said it's been very risky because of COVID.
"When they have their masks on, they think they don't have to keep it on above your nose at all times when you really do. The second thing is, when people are playing, let's say tag or hide and seek, they like getting way too close to touch each other," Swan explained.
Marvion's mom, Malika, says she's gotten about ten messages warning her someone's positive at the school over the past few weeks, a concerning situation felt across the state, so teachers want action.
"Teachers want to be reassured resources to make sure that we can mitigate the virus as much as possible, so first, we need access [to] N95 or K95 masks," Leslie Blatteau, social studies teacher and president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers, stated.
Masks, access to rapid and PCR tests, and the ability to go temporarily remote are the main resources teachers are urging the state to give them.
According to a survey, including more than 5,500 public school employees in Connecticut, more than sixty percent of them say they don't feel they have the supplies and protocols in place to feel safe performing their job, but towns, like Windsor, have handed out supplies that second grade teacher Jen Delskey says it's not enough.
"Each teacher only received one of these masks," Delskey noted.
Because public school employees are getting sick, staff shortages are common, so the governor issued an executive order that will eliminate some hiring restrictions and will allow schools to reemploy retired teachers.
"It's a small band aid for a really, really big problem. It is a possible solution, but I don't know if that's something fix when you have thirty to forty teachers out in one building," continued Delskey.
A big problem parents say they are also going through.
"A lot of students can’t afford masks. A lot of parents can't afford to get masks for their children. A lot of people can't afford to get tested," Malika Swan said.
A spokesperson from the Department of Education Eyewitness News...
"Over a million tests have been distributed specifically for schools over the past week, and the distribution at the local level is up to individual districts working with their cities and towns. To date, more than 5 million N95 masks have been distributed, with many of them committed for educators."
We are still waiting to hear their response to the protest tomorrow.
