HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers plan to march for more school funding on Saturday.
They're calling it a May Day March and they'll be headed to the governor's residence in Hartford at noon.
They said their message is funding for schools and funding for the future.
They said at issue is Connecticut’s next two-year biennial budget, which is being debated by legislators and the governor. Teachers are asking that it provide funding to help their students and pandemic-stressed communities recover.
The rally is part of the Recovery for All coalition, which calls for equitable taxation and funding, increased resources such as mental health supports for students and families, fair wages, and other initiatives that give everyone an opportunity to recover and succeed.
2019 Connecticut Teacher of the Year and Bridgeport educator Sheena Graham will be one of the keynote speakers.
