(WFSB) - The state's biggest teachers union says that to ensure healthy and safe schools, openings would need to be delayed, distance learning plans would need to be expanded and school HVAC systems would need to be upgraded.
The Connecticut Education Association released it's updated back-to-school plan on Monday.
It said based on critical new medical reports and scientific findings regarding the spread of COVID-19, particularly as to school-age children, the CEA revised its "Safe Learning Plan" for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The CEA’s recommendations include:
- Delaying the opening of the school year for two weeks or until mid-September to improve and expand remote learning.
- Changing state policy and recommending all-remote learning for all districts that have a moderate or high infection rate, or an inability to maintain six feet of social distancing or other safety considerations.
- Paying strict attention to equity in all decisions regarding the impact of COVID-19 on students, teachers, administrators, staff, and their families.
- Protecting and providing accommodations for at-risk students, teachers, and staff.
- Increasing funding to districts for COVID-related expenses.
- Implementing a comprehensive, school-centered contact tracing program to help mitigate any exposures to the virus, and for any in-class learning, providing COVID-19 testing for all students and adults as soon as practicable, with results in 24 hours or less.
- Upgrading school air handling (HVAC) systems to improve air quality and protect health.
“The primary consideration to any school reopening plan must be the safety, health, and wellbeing of students, teachers, and their families,” said Jeff Leake, CEA president. “The state must revise school reopening plans to protect our school communities, especially in light of new reports confirming that children can readily transmit COVID-19 and may be drivers of the pandemic. Remote learning is still the safest option. Any return to the classroom requires additional precautions, including strict social distancing and access to COVID-19 testing, that are not currently included in the state plan.”
As of Monday, Connecticut is among only a handful of states with low COVID-19 transmission rates, but the risk is still rated as “moderate” in the majority of Connecticut’s counties. Other states, including neighboring Rhode Island, are experiencing severe outbreaks, and officials fear a possible resurgence in Connecticut.
“Now is the time to adopt CEA’s recommendations and provide clear, updated safety guidelines rooted in medical studies and scientific research," Leake said. "Failure to strengthen these protections risks creating COVID-19 hotspots, as we see happening in other states. If we do not reopen schools the right way—which means the safe, equitable way—we will reverse the progress Connecticut has made. We must do better for Connecticut's children, educators, and their families.”
(1) comment
I want to know why the Department of Health and Education didn’t want to take temperature to the Student and if there’s any contagious situation with a student or personnel they will not let parents know it’s very concerned situation before send students to school
