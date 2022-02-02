HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Educators and school employees are expressing concern over a potential state Board of Education recommendation that would lift a mask mandate in schools.
The board is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It told Channel 3 that while not on the agenda, the possible recommendation to Gov. Ned Lamont's administration will likely come up in testimony.
The American Federation of Teachers, a union which represents nearly 60,000 school employees across the state, urged the board to "follow the science."
The AFT pointed to state Department of Public health data which said statewide school employee cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 19 were 1,533 - double the 763 reported four weeks earlier. Student cases during that same period jumped from 3,848 to 9,722 - a 40 percent spike.
“We have remained among the safest states throughout this pandemic because elected leaders have heeded the call to ‘follow the science,’” said AFT Connecticut president Jan Hochadel. “It has provided a reliable road map for the numerous tough decisions we’ve faced as labor leaders and educators. There is no sound reason to veer off course now and put the health and safety of our members and their students at greater risk.”
Other union representatives also urged the board to not let the state's mask rules expire.
“When masks are worn by all, it is an extra layer of protection that is essential to making sure students and staff are all safe. Science has shown mask wearing is an important pillar to ensure everyone plays their part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Let us not abandon this important lesson we’ve been practicing throughout the entire pandemic,” said Stacie Harris-Byrdsong, president of AFSCME Local 3194, which represents paraeducators, lead teachers, and other staff throughout Capitol Region Education Council schools.
