WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- All week, Channel 3 is featuring the results of a one-of-a-kind survey that was sent out to public school teachers across the state.
In a partnership with two of the state’s teacher unions, the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut, and Connecticut Education Association (CEA), 1,500 teachers responded to the survey, which was sent to 50,000.
One of the first topics covered was cellphones.
They’re being brought into schools, which can be a major distraction for learning.
Plus, teachers weighing in on how the use of technology is helping and hurting students.
Students at Silas Deane Middle School in Wethersfield said owning a cellphone is very much the norm.
However, their school has a cellphone policy.
“Usually in the announcement, the principal will say put the cell phone away and keep it in your locker,” said seventh grader Sophia Cirinna.
“We aren’t allowed to have them in the classroom, it’s a cell phone policy,” said Jacob Rossitto, also a seventh grade student.
However, students say some of their peers don’t listen to that policy.
When they don’t listen, the students say it becomes a distraction, and for the teachers, it’s no different.
In fact, 51 percent of teachers responding to the survey said cellphones aren't allowed in class, and 38 percent said it's is a major distraction that impacts teaching and learning.
Teachers said "smartphones in school are the worst thing to ever happen to student,” and "students interact all day long with their phones. Parents call and message their kids throughout the day."
Another said "students in our school basically ignore the 'no phones' rule especially in the hallways, bathrooms and cafe. They use the phones to coordinate fights pretty much on a daily basis. Phones are a huge issue in our school!"
Kate Dias, a math teacher at Manchester High School, said there is no question that cellphones are a distraction.
“There is no question if something goes on, it can throw a kid off all day, and follows them via Instagram, and Snapchat and they are constantly messaging,” Dias said.
If there’s not a cellphone policy at the school, some teachers said they have to get creative.
“I give them the 1,2,3 warning. I rarely have an issue with it, believe it or not. Most kids are very respectful. Often times, they'll forget. Kids are walking in the hallways with their phones, texting and they'll put it on their desk and I have to go, ‘put them away, just put them away’,” Dias said.
“You're seeing teachers, parents as well who send their kids to school with smartphones. They would be in favor of, let's put the phones in a charging station, basket so there can be uninterrupted learning time and that's really what our students need today,” said Don Williams, executive director of CEA.
Technology can be a hurtful or helpful tool when it comes to learning in the classroom.
“There are a lot of apps now that can help students with reading. They light up the sight words during the story so the students not only hear the story, but they can interact with the story so they're able to use all modalities of learning so that way they can understand what they are learning,” said Lisa Cordova, who’s in her 30th year of teaching, and teaches kindergarten at the Glastonbury-East Hartford Magnet school.
At her school, kindergarten students have access to iPads and computers. In older grades, students have access to Chromebooks.
For almost 61 percent of teachers taking the survey, they felt technology being used in the classroom is both a benefit and a curse.
“They come in ready to use it. They know how to use it, which is amazing to me,” said Amy Farrior, referring to her 5-year-old students at Marlborough Elementary School.
She said technology can be a challenge at times.
“Kindergartners aren't always quick to solve their problems on technology, and as we know, technology doesn't go smoothly all the time so it does take time out of what I’m doing to stop and help a student re-log on, or if the internet or wireless disconnects, to help them solve their problems,” Farrior said.
In the survey, other teachers said "students are not as savvy with technology has people think. They use it primarily for social media but when asked to use it purposefully, they struggle,” and “I believe that elementary, particularly primary grades, is just too young for the amount of screen time they are being exposed to at school."
Another said "young children today need to learn how to interact with humans in a kind and cooperative way before they interact with devices."
“I think there is a fine line between using just enough technology and too much. It's not a babysitter for the classroom. They need to be engaged, they need to be problem solving and not just looking at a screen,” Cordova said.
See more results from the Teachers Survey here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.