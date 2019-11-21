HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Vaping has become a problem for schools across the state and the country.
Some districts are shutting down specific bathrooms to stop it, while others are limiting the number of students who can go into restrooms at the same time.
Other schools have even installed high-tech sensors to detect when it is happening.
A survey of Connecticut teachers, done in partnership with the state’s two teachers’ unions, shed some more light about just how bad vaping is inside local schools.
Excluding those teaching at the lowest grade levels where vaping is not happening, 12 percent of the remaining teachers say vaping is a very significant issue.
Another 26 percent say while it’s not very significant, it is an issue worthy of attention.
“I'm sure kids are vaping. Because kids are vaping everywhere so I’m certain that it's happening. I haven't seen it happen on our campus. I think some of it is because we got early on the bandwagon of what is it, what does it look like, smell like and be vigilant and aware. And I really haven't seen a lot of it but having said that, I have colleagues who can’t say the same thing,” said Kate Dias, a teacher at Manchester High School.
Twenty-seven percent of the teachers in the survey feel that not enough is being done to stop vaping.
Twenty-two percent of respondents say otherwise.
