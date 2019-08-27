NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Public school teachers in New Haven were welcomed back on Tuesday during their 2019-2020 convocation.
The event happened at the Floyd Little Field House and telecast to other campuses.
The official first day of school for New Haven isn't until Thursday.
However, the back-to-school spirit was alive on Tuesday morning.
Students and parents gave educators a big welcome back.
The celebration honored past success and looked ahead.
"Last year we focused on learning each other's stories about who we are as people, but now we're going to create our collective story together," said Carol Birks, New Haven Public Schools.
Birks said she wants to pave the way so all 21,000-plus students in her district show up to class and success.
"We have a number of staff members who their core work is to focus on ensuring that students come to school," she said. "Some students don't want to go to college but they have interests and so we want to make sure that we're capturing their interests and understand the students' needs."
Birks called on community partners like Mayor Toni Harp, who knows the invisible struggles some students face.
"For people that grew up as I did, African American, we knew that education was the one way out," Harp said. "It was the way out of poverty."
Rising senior Justin Threet performed spoken word about the challenges he and his peers face.
"Dear my fellow students, this year let's step it up," Threet said.
He summed up that only teamwork will create a successful year for all.
"But when we at least try to solve then it starts to work out for everyone in the end," he said.
