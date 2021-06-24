GUILFORD (WFSB) - Hundreds turned out to learn more about what’s being taught in the town’s schools, especially when it comes to race.
"There is a total indoctrination of the Guilford school community going on right now," Dave Holman of Truth in Education said Thursday.
Holman is part of truth in education.
It’s the Connecticut chapter of the national group “No Left Turn in Education.” tonight, their sights were set on Guilford.
"They’ve shown videos that are of Black Lives Matter videos," Holman said. "There’s one class in high school where they had to do a racial profile of themselves. There’s a whole language that’s been introduced to the Guilford school community, words like “equity, social justice, inclusion, cultural responsive teaching,” this is the language of critical race theory."
"Critical race theory is the belief in systemic racism, institutional racism, white supremacy. In a nutshell, that’s what it is," Holman added.
According to “Education Week” critical race theory is the idea is that racism “is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
More than a hundred packed the community center, while many waited outside and in the halls.
Since the alleged issues centered around the schools, we wanted to get the eyewitness perspective of students.
"What’s being taught in the curriculum when it comes to diversity, inclusion, equity? Is that part of your curriculum right now," Campbell asked.
"Currently I can’t remember anytime we’ve been taught anything close to that, at least at the high school," Sophomore Dean Paglino said.
"Sometimes you’ll ask a teacher for an opinion on a certain thing and the teacher will make it clear they’re not allowed to give their opinion," Paglino said.
Some parents stood outside the meeting as part of a counter demonstration and they say they don’t have a problem with the current curriculum.
"I think that representational literature has been a big push this year, which I'm a cheerleader of. For young kids, it’s a great way to start," Soule Golden, parent of a 1st grade student said.
Eyewitness News obtained a statement from the school district and Superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman which read:
The suggestion that we are teaching CRT in Guilford schools is inaccurate, and to say so repeatedly, after we have made clear that we are not, as an accusation of wrongdoing, appears to be an intentional exaggeration.
We are working in Guilford Schools to be more equitable in our practice, to embrace diverse texts in our classrooms, to diversify our teaching ranks, to address difficult historical events honestly and openly, and to ensure that all children feel heard in their schools and that they see themselves in the books and materials they read. We believe that this work is important and that it benefits all children, and we remain proudly committed to this work.
