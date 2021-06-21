COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WFSB) - Five former University of Connecticut women's basketball stars will be making a trip to Tokyo for the Olympics.
Chief among them are 40-year-old Sue Bird and 38-year-old Diana Taurasi, UConn announced.
Tina Charles, Brianna Stewart and Napheesa Collier also made Team USA.
Four-time Olympians Bird and Taurasi look to be the seventh and eighth basketball athletes all-time to compete in five Olympics.
The XXXII Olympic Games women’s basketball competition will be held July 26-Aug. 8 at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan.
The USA, which owns an all-time record of 66-3 in Olympic play, enters the Tokyo Olympics riding a 49-game winning streak in Olympic competition, which began with the 1992 bronze medal game and includes a record six-straight gold medals.
Here's the Team USA roster:
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|AGE
|WNBA TEAM
|UNIVERSITY
|HOMETOWN
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|5-11
|161
|24
|Washington Mystics
|Texas ’18
|Dallas, TX
|Sue Bird
|G
|5-9
|150
|40
|Seattle Storm
|Connecticut ‘02
|Syosset, NY
|Tina Charles
|C
|6-4
|192
|32
|Washington Mystics
|Connecticut ‘10
|Jamaica, NY
|Napheesa Collier
|G/F
|6-1
|183
|24
|Minnesota Lynx
|Connecticut ’19
|O’Fallon, MO
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|6-0
|165
|30
|Phoenix Mercury
|Notre Dame ‘13
|South Bend, IN
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|6-6
|212
|35
|Minnesota Lynx
|Louisiana State ‘08
|Miami, FL
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|5-11
|170
|28
|Las Vegas Aces
|Duke ‘14
|Manteca, CA
|Brittney Griner
|C
|6-9
|205
|30
|Phoenix Mercury
|Baylor ‘13
|Houston, TX
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|5-11
|150
|27
|Seattle Storm
|Notre Dame ’15
|Lincolnwood, IL
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|6-4
|170
|26
|Seattle Storm
|Connecticut ‘16
|North Syracuse, NY
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|6-0
|163
|38
|Phoenix Mercury
|Connecticut ‘04
|Chino, CA
|A’ja Wilson
|F
|6-5
|197
|24
|Las Vegas Aces
|South Carolina ’18
|Hopkins, SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.