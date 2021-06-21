Team USA
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WFSB) - Five former University of Connecticut women's basketball stars will be making a trip to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Chief among them are 40-year-old Sue Bird and 38-year-old Diana Taurasi, UConn announced.

Tina Charles, Brianna Stewart and Napheesa Collier also made Team USA.

Four-time Olympians Bird and Taurasi look to be the seventh and eighth basketball athletes all-time to compete in five Olympics.

The XXXII Olympic Games women’s basketball competition will be held July 26-Aug. 8 at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan.

The USA, which owns an all-time record of 66-3 in Olympic play, enters the Tokyo Olympics riding a 49-game winning streak in Olympic competition, which began with the 1992 bronze medal game and includes a record six-straight gold medals.

Here's the Team USA roster:

NAME                                POS      HGT      WGT      AGE      WNBA TEAM                  UNIVERSITY                 HOMETOWN
 Ariel Atkins                       G           5-11 161        24         Washington Mystics      Texas ’18                       Dallas, TX
 Sue Bird                            G           5-9        150 40         Seattle Storm                  Connecticut ‘02           Syosset, NY
 Tina Charles                     C           6-4        192        32         Washington Mystics      Connecticut ‘10           Jamaica, NY
 Napheesa Collier             G/F       6-1        183        24         Minnesota Lynx              Connecticut ’19           O’Fallon, MO
 Skylar Diggins-Smith       G           6-0        165        30 Phoenix Mercury           Notre Dame ‘13           South Bend, IN
 Sylvia Fowles                    C 6-6        212        35         Minnesota Lynx              Louisiana State ‘08      Miami, FL
 Chelsea Gray                    G 5-11      170        28         Las Vegas Aces               Duke ‘14 Manteca, CA
 Brittney Griner               C 6-9        205        30         Phoenix Mercury           Baylor ‘13                     Houston, TX
 Jewell Loyd                       G 5-11      150        27         Seattle Storm                  Notre Dame ’15           Lincolnwood, IL
 Breanna Stewart             F 6-4        170        26         Seattle Storm                  Connecticut ‘16           North Syracuse, NY
 Diana Taurasi                   G 6-0        163        38         Phoenix Mercury           Connecticut ‘04           Chino, CA
 A’ja Wilson                       F 6-5        197        24         Las Vegas Aces               South Carolina ’18      Hopkins, SC

