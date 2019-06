HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Search teams returned to a trash plant in Hartford Wednesday, 12 days after a mother from New Canaan disappeared.

Investigators have been scouring several locations in the state for Jennifer Dulo. They were led to the trash facility on Tuesday.

Sources told Channel 3 that they are looking for her remains.

For a timeline of events starting from Jennifer Dulos' reported disappearance, click here.

+3 Timeline of events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance As the search continues more than one week after a 50-year-old mother disappeared, her estranged husband and his girlfriend are now facing charges.

State police were seen rummaging through the plant for hours on Tuesday. However, it's unclear if anything was found.

Sources told Channel 3 that the search there could take days.

Eyewitness News cameras spotted detectives wearing hazmat suits and masks. Police dogs were also there.

Last week, detectives searched large trash bins around Albany Avenue in Hartford.

According to court documents, garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found. The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos'.

The documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were "placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations" in Hartford.

In the midst of the search efforts, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in connection with the case. Both faced a judge on Monday for tampering with evidence.

Troconois posted her bond.

Fotis Dulos remains behind bars.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan last month.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for the latest information.