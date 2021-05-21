WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A technical issue with a travel company caused travel delays at major airports, including in Connecticut.
Sabre, which runs a reservation system for a number of carriers, confirmed the issue.
"We confirm there has been an outage of the Sabre system, impacting several customers," Sabre said in a statement on Friday morning. "However, the issue is now fully resolved, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence."
American Airlines was among the impacted carriers.
"The issue has been resolved and our systems are back online," American Airlines said. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
JetBlue said it was also was impacted.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported that five flights were impacted, three American Airline flights and two JetBlue.
Hectic scenes with lines of travelers were reported other airports, including Boston's Logan Airport and Kennedy Airport in New York City.
