TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Field Day at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School was canceled on Wednesday after a note was found in the main office.
CT State Police said the note said “CAUTION” and was left anonymously.
School officials said the message “was not a direct threat to the school or to any of the students at the school."
Out of an abundance of caution, students remained inside the building on Wednesday.
There was no lockdown, school officials said.
