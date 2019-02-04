JUST COLD ENOUGH...
It's a clear to partly cloudy and frosty start. Don't get me wrong, temps out there this morning are significantly above average, but we're still hovering around the freezing mark. We'll have to watch out for patches of black ice. Where there was melting yesterday, there could be a little ice around this morning, and not only that, the roads are damp, so please be careful driving around!
WARM WEATHER WILL COME THIS WEEK
Mild Today
We can expect a pleasantly mild day today. The southerly flow that developed yesterday will continue to work its magic today, adding a few degrees to the warmth from yesterday’s highs in the upper-40s. Much of interior Connecticut, especially in areas that will have lost most of its snow pack, will experience highs in the 50s. In northwestern Connecticut, where the snow is deeper, highs will be in the upper 40s. Along the shore, southerly wind off 36-degree water will keep the air in the 40s there, too.
The warm-up will all be tied to the jet stream wind pattern. This time, the jet stream will help a storm to track through the Great Lakes Region today. Ahead of it, the southerly flow of mild air will develop over southern New England, leading to the milder day.
Incidentally, the sky will be partly sunny, too, which will help to make the 50-plus degree weather feel exceptionally good!
A few showers, then very warm Tuesday
We may see temperatures reach close to 60 degrees in some areas tomorrow. The storm already mentioned will track to the north of New England Tuesday and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut during the afternoon. Well in advance of this front, a brief rain shower is possible early tomorrow morning before the sky becomes partly sunny. In between the departure of the showers and the arrival of the frontal boundary, a wedge of warmer, drier air will move in. With enough sun breaking through the clouds, the air overhead should support highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, especially in areas where the snow pack is long-gone and in areas shielded from the wind off Long Island Sound. Along the sound and in northwestern Connecticut, highs will be in the 50s.
The record highs for tomorrow are 67 in the Greater Hartford Area and 60 degrees in the Bridgeport, both set in 1991. Right now, we do not think records will be broken this year.
Cooler Tuesday night and Wednesday
The air will cool down a bit tomorrow night. A northwesterly wind will deliver a shot of cooler air tomorrow night and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s to near 30 degrees tomorrow night, and highs Wednesday will probably range from 40-46. The sky will be partly sunny all day Wednesday.
Stormy end to the week
A storm system will move into the Northeast Thursday and Friday, but the impact it will have on Connecticut is still not clear. Right now, it appears that the system, as a whole, will track to our northwest, bringing warmer air into the picture. A warm front will try to come through the region Thursday, with little success. Cool air trapped near the ground will hold temperatures down in the lower 40s. Periods of rain and fog will form. The best chance for rain Thursday will be during the morning.
Friday may prove to be warmer. The warm front will pass through Connecticut and temperatures will then rise into the 50s. Periods of rain will come again, especially during the later afternoon as a cold front charges east toward Connecticut from New York State. A splash of heavy downpours will come during the evening; a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Once these showers pass by, the mild weather will end.
Windy and colder Saturday
Colder, but quieter, weather will return Saturday. A high pressure system will nose down from Canada into the Great Lakes and a north-northwesterly wind will transport colder air back to New England. Lows by Saturday morning will be near 20 and highs will be close to the freezing mark. The sky will remain partly sunny and the wind will remain brisk all day as the pressure gradient remains tight.
Less wind Sunday
Cold and partly to mostly sunny weather will come Sunday. High pressure will be directly overhead Sunday. In this position, the wind will diminish greatly, leading to a much colder morning, with lows in the single digits, and a chilly and sunny afternoon, with highs in the mid-30s.
JANUARY 2019
We had record cold in Connecticut on Thursday, the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
