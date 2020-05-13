RECORD COLD THIS MORNING…
The temperature dipped to 37 degrees in Bridgeport early this morning, and a new record low was established for May 13th. The previous record was 38 degrees, set in 1967. At Bradley International Airport, we did not break a record. The morning low was 34 degrees. The record for May 13th is 32 degrees, set in 2010.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the sky will be clear, and the wind will become very light. As a result, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas, and scattered frost will be possible. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut in addition to New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties for late tonight and early tomorrow morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Northern Fairfield County. The record low for May 14th for the Greater Hartford Area is 32 degrees, set in 1987. The record low for Bridgeport is 37 degrees, set in 1996. It could be close!
THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT…
After and chilly morning, we can look forward to a mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow morning will be bright and sunny, then a veil of high clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon as a warm front approaches New England. The wind will be light in the morning, then a south to southwesterly breeze with develop during the afternoon. This will keep shoreline communities cooler.
The warm front will pass through the state tomorrow night with clouds and a round of showers. It’ll be a lot milder than recent nights with lows 50-55.
FRIDAY…
Showers will end Friday morning, then there should be a spell of dry weather as the warm front lifts just to the north of Connecticut. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen in the warm air sector. Temperatures will rise into the 70s, and the humidity will be noticeably higher too. Dew points could rise into the 60s. During the mid to late afternoon and into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for another round of showers and thunderstorms. There may be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. We will keep you updated! The Storm Prediction Center has already placed much of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. The unsettled weather will occur in advance of a cold front that will pass through the state Friday night. The risk of showers and storms will end Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be a beautiful day. Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild. Temperatures will reach the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. After some morning sunshine, clouds will overspread the state during the late afternoon and evening. However, it now looks like showers will hold off until Sunday night. Good timing! The air will be a little cooler Sunday, but it will still be quite pleasant with highs near 70. Shoreline highs will be in the 60s at best.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY…
This will be a very interesting time period. Low pressure will evolve over the Northeast. At the same time, a subtropical depression or sub-tropical storm will move northward off the East Coast of the United States. At this point, it looks like this system will remain offshore of New England, but it could be a little too close for comfort. Still, it may become part of this overall large storm that will slow down and potentially impact Southern New England for several days, beginning Monday and lasting through midweek. This could be a very wet period with the potential for heavy rain at some point, a gusty wind, and unseasonably cool temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
