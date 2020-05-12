THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a cool day with highs only in the 50s to near 60 (in some locations), we can expect a very chilly night. In fact, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of Northern Connecticut, and for northern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties for late tonight and early tomorrow morning. If you live in these areas, you should protect any tender outdoor plants that could be damaged by a frost or freeze. We could also challenge record lows for May 13th. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 32 degrees, set in 2010. The record low for Bridgeport is 38 degrees, set in 1967. These records will only be tied or broken if the wind becomes very light in the pre-dawn hours. The sky will be mainly clear, although there may be a period where we’ll see some patchy cloudiness this evening.
WEDNESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
A beautiful day, although temperatures will remain about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Highs will be around 60 degrees. The sky will be sunny, and there will be a dry west-northwest breeze.
A ridge of high pressure will move into the region Wednesday night, and that means the sky will be clear, and the wind will become very light. As a result, the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas, and scattered frost will be possible.
THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT…
After and chilly morning, we can look forward to a mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The morning will be bright and sunny, then a veil of high clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon as a warm front approaches New England. The warm front will pass through the state Thursday night with clouds and scattered showers. It’ll be a milder night with lows 50-55.
FRIDAY…
Showers could linger into Friday morning, then there should be a spell of dry weather as the warm front lifts to the north of Connecticut. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen in the warm air sector. Temperatures will rise into the 70s, and we may have a shot at 80 degrees if we see enough sunshine! The humidity will be higher as well. During the mid to late afternoon and into the evening hours, we will have to be on the lookout for another round of showers and thunderstorms. There may be the potential for a few strong storms. We will keep you updated. The unsettled weather will occur in advance of a cold front that will pass through the state Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be a beautiful day. Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild. Temperatures will reach the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. After some morning sunshine, clouds will overspread the state and there will be a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. The air will be a little cooler, but still pleasant with highs near 70.
MONDAY…
A tricky forecast. A storm system will bring rain to the state, but how warm it gets will greatly depend on the storm track. The GFS has the storm tracking to the south of New England. If that happens, we will have periods of rain and a cool northeast wind. Temperatures would rise no higher than the 60s.
Meanwhile, the European Models tracks the storm through New England, and it is more progressive. If this model is correct, we will have morning showers then some partial clearing during the afternoon as a drier northwesterly flow develops. It would be a lot milder too with temperatures in the 70s.
TUESDAY…
All models are forecasting a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a dry, cooler northwesterly breeze. We are forecasting lows in the 40s, and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.