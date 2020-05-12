Good morning!
The thunderstorms that rolled through yesterday afternoon and evening are long gone, but hail was reported in many communities across Connecticut, including: New Milford, Cheshire, Meriden, Coventry, Ellington, and Hampton. The size ranged from peas to dimes. Before sunset last night, rainbows were seen from towns all across the state, too!
In the wake of the storms, a strong northwesterly breeze developed, ushering in cooler air. Temperatures this morning dipped into the 30's, and with that wind, at times wind chill values dropped below freezing! Definitely not feeling like the middle of May, but at least we have dry weather on tap for several days in a row.
TODAY...
Today will feature a mostly sunny sky. As high pressure builds into the region behind the departing storm system, the wind will remain breezy… gusts to around 30 mph are possible. Furthermore, it will be cool with highs only ranging from 55 to 60. Keep in mind our normal high is now 70°! As high pressure then moves overhead at night, the wind will diminish and allow temperatures in the some of the usual cooler spots to dip to potentially frosty levels. The record low for the 13th of May for the Hartford Area is 32, from 2010 --- it may be close!
TOMORROW AND BEYOND....
Wednesday, after a chilly start, a warming trend commences. Under ample sunshine, the mercury should reach or exceed 60 during the afternoon.
Thursday will be even milder, despite an increase in cloud cover. Those clouds are in association with a warm front, part of our next storm system on the approach. Highs that afternoon could top out between 65 and 70.
Friday, we end the week with much warmer weather. After beginning the day in the lower 50s, highs should go above average, peaking in the mid to upper 70s inland (it will be cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze). At the same time, we’ll be monitoring the threat for strong thunderstorms as a cold front begins to move into the region later in the day.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind Friday’s storm system, we anticipate a nice Saturday. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will remain mild as they should top out in the mid-70s. Then Sunday, some showers will be possible, and temperatures will be cooler than Saturday.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday, if the storm system from Sunday exits in time, the start of the new week looks to feature dry, mild weather.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
