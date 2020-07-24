OUR THIRD HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
The heatwave is over! Thanks to abundant cloud cover today, the temperature fell short of the 90-degree mark. Therefore, the heatwave lasted 6 days! It began on Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. The hottest day was Sunday with near record tying high of 99 degrees. Monday’s high was 96 degrees. It was 93 on Tuesday, 92 on Wednesday, and 93 degrees yesterday.
We’ve now had 19 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. That exceeds the annual average, which is 17 days. Last year, we had a grand total of 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. However, 19 of those days came in July, which was the all-time hottest month of record! The record for the greatest number of days 90 or higher in a year is 38 days in 1983.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight with drier air. The sky will become mainly clear, and it will be a little cooler than recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY…
It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend, but the 4th heatwave of the year will likely begin, and it could lead to record or near record highs! Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs will range from the 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s over interior portions of the state. However, the humidity won’t be too bad. It’ll be moderate with dew points in the 60s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy to clear. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and hotter. In fact, records could be challenged. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 26th is 95 degrees, set in 1989. The record high for Bridgeport is 93 degrees, set in 2005. It is going to be very close, especially for the Greater Hartford Area. At least the humidity will remain moderate with dew points mostly in the 60s.
Despite the hot weather this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be very low. That is great news if you have outdoor plans! If you plan on going to the beach, you may want to get an early start. I’m sure the parking lots will fill up rapidly with more hot weather in the forecast!
NEXT WEEK…
The heatwave will become official on Monday. Once again, record heat is quite possible. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for July 27th is 96 degrees, set in 1964. The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, set in 2005. The humidity will be higher as well, and a Heat Advisory may be necessary for much of the state! It appears the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain low. Storms should remain to the north and west of Connecticut throughout the day.
Tuesday should be the 4th day of the heatwave. It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will pass through the state, and that means there will be a better chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
The cold front will bring some relief from the heat and high humidity by midweek. Wednesday is shaping up to be pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday should be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. For now, we are keeping showers and thunderstorms out of the forecast. The sky should be partly sunny, and the humidity will be tolerable.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
